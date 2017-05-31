App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 30, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB cuts MCLR by 0.05% for select maturities from Thursday

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has cut the marginal cost based lending rates by 0.05 per cent for select maturities to be effective from next month.

"The bank has reduced the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from June 1, 2017," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has trimmed the MCLR by 0.05 percent each for overnight, One-month and three-month maturities to 8 percent, 8.10 percent and 8.20 percent respectively.

For maturities beyond 6 months and to up to five years, there has been no change in MCLR.

Banks had adopted MCLR from April 2016 following a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive. However, a majority of them still follow the base rate or the minimum lending rate formula to charge interest on loans.

MCLR, which is changed every month, is a uniform methodology which was brought to ensure fair interest rates to borrowers as well as banks.

Stocks of PNB closed 0.86 percent up at Rs 146.65 on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

