Pincon Spirit up 9% as WB govt lifts ban on liquor outlets in municipal limits

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Pincon Spirit surged 9 percent intraday Tuesday as West Bengal government lifted ban on liquor outlets in the municipal limits near highways.

"Finance Department (Excise Branch), Government of West Bengal has allowed for lifting of restriction for operation related to liquor retail outlets which are situated within municipal limits, even if the sites are within 220 metres / 500 metres from any National / State highways," as per company release.

"This pragmatic notification by the State government shall have a much positive impact on the liquor business in the state and to the company also," it added.

The sales of the liquor companies were impacted due to ban of liquor near highways.

After the Supreme Court’s liquor ban order in April, various state governments denotified state highways into municipal roads and allowed bars, restaurants and hotels to continue serving liquor.

The company's annual general meeting is scheduled to be held on September 5, 2017 at Kolkata.

In the quarter ended June 2017 the company has reported 31 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 11.9 crore.

At 11:00 hrs Pincon Spirit was quoting at Rs 56.50, up Rs 3.85, or 7.31 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil