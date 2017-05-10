Petronet LNG gains 4% on bonus, strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Petronet LNG rose 4.6 percent intraday Wednesday on strong Q4 numbers and bonus declaration.

The company's standalone Q4FY17 (Jan-March) net profit was up 18.4 percent at Rs 470.8 crore against Rs 397.5 crore, in the previous quarter.

Total income rose 1 percent at Rs 6,365 crore versus Rs 6,299.3 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 1.5 percent at Rs 616.2 crore and EBITDA margin was at 9.68 percent.

The company's other income stood at Rs 150.8 crore.

The company at its meeting held on May 09, has recommended dividend at 50 percent (Rs 5 per share) for the year ended March 31, 2017.

It has also declared issue of bonus share in the ratio of 1:1 and has also approved increase of authorised share capital of the company from Rs 1200 crore to Rs 3000 crore subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

At 11:24 hrs Petronet LNG was quoting at Rs 436.30, up Rs 7.45, or 1.74 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil