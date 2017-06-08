Petronet LNG drops 4% on reports of entire stake sale by GDF International

App
Jun 08, 2017 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Company's 7.6 crore equity shares (representing 10 percent of paid-up equity) traded on exchanges in the price range of Rs 424.90-430.15.

Moneycontrol News

Petronet LNG shares fell as much as 4.3 percent in morning trade Thursday after CNBC-TV18 reports said France-based investor offloaded its entire stake in the company.

Company's 7.6 crore equity shares (representing 10 percent of paid-up equity) traded on exchanges in the price range of Rs 424.90-430.15 in opening.

GDF International proposed to divest its entire shareholding of 10 percent in the company for USD 512 million.

GDF, which distributes and markets liquefied natural gas, had informed exchanges in March 2017 about its divestment to each of the promoter stating that it proposed to offer to each of the promoter a first right of purchase/refusal in relation to the proposed stake sale in the same proportion in which the promoter are holding equity shares in the company.

The Government of India through companies like ONGC, IOC, GAIL and BPCL has 50 percent shareholding in the company while the rest is held by public as of March 2017. GDF International was the largest shareholder among public.

JPMorgan and Citi were the banks for the deal.

At 09:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 426.60, down Rs 13.50, or 3.07 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

