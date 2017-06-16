App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 16, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pennar Industries, PEBS gain 1-3%, to form JV company in US

The joint venture will help both the companies to increase their addressable market and contribute to an increase in revenue and profitability.

Pennar Industries, PEBS gain 1-3%, to form JV company in US

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Pennar Industries and Pennar Engineered Building Systems (PEBS) gained 3 percent and 1 percent respectively intraday Friday as they will set up joint venture company in US.

"Pennar Industries and PEBS intend to set up a 50:50 joint venture in United States of America to supply their goods and service," as per BSE release.

The joint venture will help both the companies to increase their addressable market and contribute to an increase in revenue and profitability.

On June 13, Pennar Industries and its subsidiary has received orders worth Rs 255 crore across its business units.

At 11:05 hrs Pennar Industries was quoting at Rs 56.15, up 2.09 percent and Pennar Engineered Building Systems was quoting at Rs 137, up 1.11 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Pennar Engineered Building Systems #Pennar Industries

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.