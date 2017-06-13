App
Jun 13, 2017 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pennar Industries hits 52-week high on Rs 255 crore order win

Shares of Pennar Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 58, gains nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received order worth Rs 255 crore across its business units.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Pennar Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 58, gains nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received order worth Rs 255 crore across its business units.

The company will be delisted from the capital market segment of exchange w.e.f. June 16, 2017.

Meanwhile, the company shall continue to stay listed on other recognised stock exchanges having nationwide trading terminals i.e. BSE and NSE.

The company in the quarter ended March 2017 had reported a profit of Rs 13.96 crore against profit of Rs 9.25 crore in the same quarter last year.

At 11:34 hrs Pennar Industries was quoting at Rs 57.15, up Rs 0.75, or 1.33 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Pennar Industries

