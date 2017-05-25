App
May 25, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PC Jeweller rises 4% on robust Q4 numbers; recommends bonus issue

It has recommended issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1 equity share for every 1 existing share.

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol News

Shares of PC Jeweller gained 4.7 percent intraday Thursday on the back of robust Q4 numbers.

The company has reported 39.7 percent growth in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 110 crore versus Rs 78.8 crore, in the same period last year.

Revenue of the company increased by 15.3 percent at Rs 2158 crore versus RS 1871.4 crore.

Its operating profit (EBITDA) rose 6.7 percent at Rs 177 crore, while EBITDA margin was at 8.2 percent.

Other income of the company was up 300 percent at Rs 50.8 crore against Rs 12.8 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per preference shares (13 percent) and equity dividend of Re 1 (10 percent) for the year ended March 31, 2017.

It has also recommended issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1 equity share for every 1 existing share.

At 12:34 hrs PC Jeweller was quoting at Rs 440.80, up Rs 10.05, or 2.33 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

