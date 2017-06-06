App
Jun 06, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The company received two patent certificates for two of its formulations; plans to apply in other nations as well

Patent receipts push up Gufic Biosciences over 7%

Moneycontrol News

Gufic Biosciences added over 7.5 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors cheered the new patent receipts for the company.

The company received two patent certificates from the government for two of its formulations.

1. 'A freeze dried pharmaceutical composition and process for preparation thereof' i.e process for preparation of parental formlation of Anudulafungin

2. ' A freeze dried parental composition of Tigecycline and process for preparation thereof'

It is said to be in the process of applying the same in other countries as well, the company told the exchanges.

At 11:42 hrs Gufic Biosciences was quoting at Rs 72.10, up Rs 3.55, or 5.18 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 73.75 and an intraday low of Rs 71.25.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gufic Biosciences #Nifty #Sensex

