Parsvnath Developers to get arbitration claim of Rs 1,034 cr, stock gains 5%

Parsvnath Developers share price was locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 31.55 on Wednesday as the company will receive claim of Rs 1,034.5 crore along with interest.

At 15:00 hours IST, there were pending buy orders of 118,277 shares, with no sellers available.

Parsvnath and its associate company Parsvnath Rail Land Project Private Limited (PRLPPL) had sought an award of Rs 1,034.54 crore in arbitral proceedings.

The Honourable Arbitral Tribunal has upheld this claim of Rs 1,034.54 crore and directed RLDA to make payment alongwith interest at 4 percent per annum from July 15, 2015 till the date of payment.

In February 2016, Parsvnath Developers had informed exchanges the development agreement of the company and Parsvnath Rail Land Project with RLDA for implementation of its project at Sarai Rohilla-Kishanganj, New Delhi has been terminated.

That disputes arising under the Development Agreement are pending adjudication before Arbitral Tribunals, where the company and PRLPPL have claimed more than Rs 1,500 crore.

The company and PRLPPL are in consultation with its legal counsel for further course of action, it said.