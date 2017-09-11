Panacea Biotec expands collaboration with US firm for Prasugrel launch; stock up 16%

Moneycontrol News

Panacea Biotec share price hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 254, up as much as 15.6 percent on Monday after a collaboration for launch of generic version of Eli Lilly's Effient in the US.

The company expanded its existing collaboration with Apotex Inc, the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company, for sales & distribution of Prasugrel 5mg and 10mg tablets in the USA.

It has signed an exclusive license and supply agreement with Apotex for this purpose.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Apotex shall be responsible for sales & distribution of the product in the USA and the Company shall be responsible for manufacturing and supply," the Punjab-based healthcare company said in its filing.

Panacea has already received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its paragraph-IV first to file ANDA of Prasugrel Hydrochloride. Under the provisions of the Hatch-Waxman Act, the company will be entitled to 180 days of shared marketing exclusivity for the drug.

Prasugrel is currently having annual sales of approximately USD 600 million in USA, Panacea said.

The drug is indicated for reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in people with acute coronary syndrome.

At 12:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 248.10, up Rs 28.45, or 12.95 percent on the BSE.