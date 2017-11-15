Panacea Biotec, Cox & Kings up 7-8% on strong Q2 numbers

Shares of Panacea Biotec and Cox & Kings rose 7-8 percent intraday Wednesday on the back strong September quarter (Q2FY18) numbers.

Panacea Biotec has reduced its losses in the Q2FY18 by posting loss at Rs 5.6 crore against Rs 47.9 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue was up 45 percent at Rs 152 crore, EBITDA rose 578 percent at Rs 46.8 crore and margins was up 2420 bps at 30.8 percent.

Cox & Kings has reported 140 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 202 crore.

Meanwhile, revenue was down 38 percent at Rs 1592 crore, EBTIDA was up 85 percent at Rs 347 crore and margins was up 1450 bps at 21.8 percent.

At 11:48 hrs Cox & Kings was quoting at Rs 266.70, up 6.02 percent and Panacea Biotec was quoting at Rs 245.25, up 6.12 percent on the BSE.

