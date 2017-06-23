Orient Global Cinnamon Capital buys 1.76 crore shares Indiabulls Real Estate

On June 22, 2017 Cinnamon Capital bought 34,00,000 shares of Indiabulls Real Estate at Rs 200 and Orient Global Cinnamon Capital bought 1,76,00,000 shares at Rs 200 on the NSE.

However, IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 80,00,000 shares at Rs 203.33 on the NSE and sold 2,50,00,000 shares at Rs 200 on the BSE.

On Thursday, Indiabulls Real Estate ended at Rs 192, down Rs 20.85, or 9.80 percent on the NSE.