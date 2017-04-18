App
Apr 18, 2017 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orchid Pharma soars 14% on establishment inspection report for Tamil Nadu unit

Orchid Pharma received the establishment inspection report from the US Food & Drug Administration.

Orchid Pharma soars 14% on establishment inspection report for Tamil Nadu unit

Moneycontro News

Orchid Pharma share price rallied more than 14 percent intraday Tuesday on receiving establishment inspection report for its unit in Tamil Nadu.

The pharma company has received the establishment inspection report from the US Food & Drug Administration based on successful inspection of the formulation manufacturing facility located in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.

The facility was inspected by USFDA in December 2016.

At 12:52 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 38.05, up Rs 3.35, or 9.65 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

