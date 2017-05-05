App
Stocks
May 05, 2017 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 05, 2017 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oberoi Realty hits 1-year high on strong Q4 numbers

The board has recommended dividend of Rs 2 per share (20 percent) for the financial year 2016-17.

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Oberoi Realty touched 52-week high of Rs 418, rises 5.5 percent intraday Friday on the back robust Q4 numbers.

The company's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit was up 50.4 percent at Rs 101.8 crore versus Rs 67.7 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Total income of the company rose 25.9 percent at Rs 289.6 crore versus Rs 230.1 crore.

Operating profit (EBITDA) increased 41.7 percent at Rs 151.5 crore and EBITDA margin rose 580 bps at 52.31 percent.

The board of director of the company has approved raising of capital upto Rs 750 crore via issue of equity shares and raising Rs 1500 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The board has recommended dividend of Rs 2 per share (20 percent) for the financial year 2016-17. The payment of dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

At 10:53 hrs Oberoi Realty was quoting at Rs 411.75, up Rs 15.45, or 3.90 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Oberoi Realty

