May 12, 2017 08:10 AM IST

On May 11, 2017 Nylim Jacob Ballas India (FPI) IV LLC bought 4,58,000 shares of Adlabs Entertainment.

Nylim Jacob Ballas India buys 4.58 lakh shares of Adlabs Entertainment

On May 11, 2017 Nylim Jacob Ballas India (FPI) IV LLC bought 4,58,000 shares of Adlabs Entertainment at Rs 87.35 on the BSE.

On Thursday, Adlabs Entertainment ended at Rs 88.10, up Rs 4.35, or 5.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 117.30 and 52-week low Rs 72.50 on 26 September, 2016 and 28 December, 2016, respectively.

