Nusli Neville Wadia buys 7 lakh shares of Bombay Burmah

On June 14, 2017 Archway Investment Company sold 11,80,690 shares of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation at Rs 877 on the BSE.

However, Nusli Neville Wadia bought 7,05,000 shares at Rs 877.

On Wednesday, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation ended at Rs 927.45, up Rs 50.05, or 5.70 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 964.80.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 29.91 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 31.01. The dividend yield of the company was 0.11 percent.