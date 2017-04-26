Nucleus Software rises 16% on strong Q4 nos, approves buyback

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Nucleus Software Exports touched 52-week high of Rs 329.50, gains 16 percent intraday Wednesday on strong numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

The company's consolidated Q4 (Jan-March) net profit increased by 40.3 percent at Rs 22.3 crore versus Rs 15.9 crore, reported in December 2016.

Total income of the company was up at Rs 93.7 crore versus Rs 93.1 crore.

The company's EBIT rose 15.3 percent at Rs 12.8 crore and EBIT margin was up at 13.7 percent.

The company board has approved buyback of its shares up to Rs 117.79 crore at Rs 350 per share.

At 10:25 hrs Nucleus Software Exports was quoting at Rs 315.50, up Rs 31.50, or 11.09 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil