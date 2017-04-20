Nucleus Software Exports up 7%, to consider buyback on April 25

Moneycontrol News

Nucleus Software Exports share price rose 7.5 percent intraday Thursday as company will consider buyback of its shares.

“A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on April 25, 2017, to consider, the proposal of buy-back of fully paid up equity shares of the company,” as per company release.

The buyback will be upto such amount of the aggregate of company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves as the board may decide in accordance with the provisions of Section 68 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998.

At 11:47 hrs Nucleus Software Exports was quoting at Rs 271.75, up Rs 11.50, or 4.42 percent.

The share price advanced nearly 48 percent in the last six months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil