NTPC a top utility pick, volumes growth ahead of market: Deutsche Bank

"NTPC is our top utility pick," Deutsche Bank said while having a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 per share.

The company has started to grow its volumes way ahead of the market.

According to the research house, volumes growth may sustain & will aid incentives & return on equities.

NTPC has an installed capacity of 51,708 MW comprising of 28 coal based, 8 gas/liquid fuel based and 13 renewable energy (Solar PV and Wind)/ Hydro power projects.

It has massive ongoing capacity addition plans with around 20,000 MW projects under construction. The company is also contemplating increasing its generation assets by means of possible acquisition of coal-based power assets located in India.

Meanwhile, the state-run power giant has floated a tender to acquire commissioned stressed coal-based power plants in the country.

At present, out of the 40 GW stressed coal-based power generation capacity, about 12 GW capacity worth around Rs 50,000 crore commissioned after April 1, 2014 and is eligible under this tender.

According to the tender document, the company will shortlist the suitable operational domestic coal-based power assets located in India for possible acquisition after evaluating the offered projects.

At 13:57 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 181.90, down Rs 0.65, or 0.36 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)