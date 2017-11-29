Ntasian Discovery Master Fund sells 7.72 lakh shares of Somany Ceramics

On November 28, 2017 Ntasian Discovery Master Fund sold 2,78,000 shares of Somany Ceramics at Rs 855.10 on the BSE and sold 4,94,800 shares at Rs 855.13 on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Somany Ceramics ended at Rs 858.40, up Rs 21.95, or 2.62 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 915.00 and 52-week low Rs 483.10 on 21 September, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.19 percent below its 52-week high and 77.69 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 17.09 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 50.23.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 119.36 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 7.19. The dividend yield of the company was 0.31 percent.