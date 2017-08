Norwest Venture Partners sell 60 lakh shares of RBL Bank

On August 29, 2017 Norges Bank On Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global bought 38,34,009 shares of RBL Bank at Rs 515 on the NSE.

However, Norwest Venture Partners X FII - Mauritius sold 60,00,000 shares at Rs 515.04.

Also, Samara Capital Partners Fund sold 36,10,000 shares at Rs 515.

On Tuesday, RBL Bank was quoting at Rs 531.40, up Rs 20.75, or 4.06 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 600 and 52-week low Rs 225 on 03 May, 2017 and 30 August, 2016, respectively.