Norges Bank sells 5.67 lakh shares of Laurus Labs

On April 7, 2017 Norges Bank On Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global sold 567,414 shares of Laurus Labs at Rs 502.55 per share on the BSE.

Laurus Labs closed at Rs 510.00, down Rs 7.95, or 1.53 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 585.00 and 52-week low Rs 428.00 on 07 February, 2017 and 16 November, 2016, respectively.