Nov 21, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura Singapore sells 45.14 lakh shares of Mercator

Rajesh Ramanlal Shah bought 20,01,871 shares of Mercator at Rs 40.90.

On November 20, 2017 Nomura Singapore sold 45,14,888 shares of Mercator at Rs 40.65 on the BSE.

However, Rajesh Ramanlal Shah bought 20,01,871 shares at Rs 40.90.

On Monday, Mercator was quoting at Rs 40.25, down Rs 0.55, or 1.35 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 55.20 and 52-week low Rs 35.50 on 24 April, 2017 and 26 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.08 percent below its 52-week high and 13.38 percent above its 52-week low.

