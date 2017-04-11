App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 08, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura Singapore sells 10 lakh shares of Ansal Properties

Nomura Singapore Limited sold 1,011,776 shares of Ansal Properties﻿ at Rs 20.17 per share onn the NSE.

Nomura Singapore sells 10 lakh shares of Ansal Properties

On April 7, 2017 Nomura Singapore Limited sold 1,011,776 shares of Ansal Properties at Rs 20.17 per share onn the NSE.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure closed at Rs 20.45, up Rs 1.75, or 9.36 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25.25 and 52-week low Rs 13.00 on 05 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

tags #Ansal Properties #Buzzing Stocks #Nomura Singapore Limited

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.