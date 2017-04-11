Apr 08, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nomura Singapore sells 10 lakh shares of Ansal Properties
Nomura Singapore Limited sold 1,011,776 shares of Ansal Properties at Rs 20.17 per share onn the NSE.
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure closed at Rs 20.45, up Rs 1.75, or 9.36 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25.25 and 52-week low Rs 13.00 on 05 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.