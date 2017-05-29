Nomura sees over 15% upside in ITC; raises target price to Rs 356

Moneycontrol News

Nomura maintained its buy rating on ITC but raised its 12-month target price to Rs356 from Rs299 earlier which translates into an upside of 15 percent from current levels.

ITC reported a decent set of numbers for the quarter ended March. The revenue growth of 14 percent was led by cigarette revenue growth of 4.8 percent on flattish volumes (estimated) as the company recovers post demonetization.

Diversified firm ITC reported 12.13 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,669.47 crore for the fourth quarter of 2016-17 last week. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,380.68 crore for the January-March quarter of last fiscal, ITC said in a BSE filing.

ITC's net sales during the period under review were up 6.15 per cent to Rs 15,008.82 crore as against Rs 14,138.78 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The cigarettes business registered strong EBIT growth of 8 percent, indicating the effects of the recent price hikes taken along with changed mix. “Cigarettes will continue to drive profits for the company in the medium term,” said the report.

“We incorporate the FY17 results, the recent price hike taken by the company and GST rate announcement into our estimates and increase our FY19F estimates by 2.8 percent. With the

regulatory overhangs on the cigarettes business reducing, we raise our target price to Rs356, largely due to a change in the valuation multiple,” said the Nomura report.

Post the announcement of GST rates last week, the global investment bank believes that a re-rating is likely for ITC, driven by -- a) the overall tax incidence has been retained, and no additional tax burden has been imposed on the industry, b) the cascading tax burden currently on the company has now been removed, and c) the continued fear of states individually changing taxes each year, apart from excise duty increases, has now been substantially reduced.