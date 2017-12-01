Nomura neutral on Indiabulls Housing, target Rs 1400; share up 1%

The stake sale in Oak North Bank with rating upgrade will aid the stock performance, the broking firm said.
Share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 1.6 percent intraday Friday as broking house Nomura has maintained neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 per share.
The brokerage house highlighted that the CRISIL has upgraded the company to AAA rating, which was a positive outcome.
Further, valuations at 3x September19 book looks reasonable given 15 percent correction in last 2 months.
At 10:50 hrs Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 1,204.55, down Rs 0.95, or 0.08 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,374.95 and 52-week low Rs 639.80 on 23 October, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 12.39 percent below its 52-week high and 88.27 percent above its 52-week low.Posted by Rakesh Patil