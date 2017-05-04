App
May 04, 2017 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura initiates coverage on Future Retail, stock zooms over 7%

Nomura has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating. It has set a target price of Rs 476, implying 46.6 percent potential upside.

Nomura initiates coverage on Future Retail, stock zooms over 7%

Moneycontrol News

Future Retail saw strong movements on the indices on Thursday as investors bet positively on the stock after a brokerage house initiated coverage. The stock rose over 7 percent intraday.

Nomura has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating. It has set a target price of Rs 476, implying 46.6 percent potential upside. The company has brick-and-mortar stores with a strong presence through brands such as Big Bazaar, FBB and Easyday.

The upside is over and above the 182 percent upmove the stock has had since August 2016. Analysts at the firm attribute this upside potential to its brand equity, possible scale benefits post restructuring, entry into newer formats and improving return ratios.

Furthermore, it expects the company to be a key beneficiary to the growth of retail. “We expect the share of modern retail in India to reach 12 percent by FY20 (from 9 percent currently) and Future Retail will be a key beneficiary of the same. Within this, we expect the convenience store format to account for a larger share,” it said in its report.

On the financials front, it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margins to touch 4 percent by FY19 and 7 percent by FY25. This will be driven by improving product mix and cost control, it said.

Meanwhile, on valuations, the brokerage highlighted its trade at 19.1 times FY19 P/E against emerging market peers at 17.5 times. “Given the projected earnings growth trajectory and visible potential improvement in return ratios, we believe this multiple offers significant upside,” the report added.

The stock saw strong movements in the past one month, gaining over 26 percent, while its three-day gain stood at 11.29 percent. At 11:47 hrs, Future Retail was quoting at Rs 349.90, up Rs 14.05, or 4.18 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 360.00.

