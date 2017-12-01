Nomura buys 60.58 lakh shares of Mcleod Russel

On November 30, 2017 Kamal Kishore Baheti sold 1,00,00,000 shares of Mcleod Russel at Rs 205.26 on the BSE.

However, Nomura Funds Ireland Public LTD Nomura Funds Ireland India Equity bought 23,13,864 shares at Rs 205.09 and Nomura Trust & Banking Co Ltd as Trustee Nomura Ind Stk Mother FD bought 60,58,116 shares at Rs 205.08.

On Thursday, Mcleod Russel (India) ended at Rs 234.60, up Rs 15.60, or 7.12 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 248.30.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 5.27 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 44.52.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 159.27 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.47