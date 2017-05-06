Nomura Asset Management Singapore buys 1.32 cr shares of Sadbhav Infra

On May 5, 2017 Amansa Investments Limited sold 13,225,812 shares of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects at Rs 104.50 per share on the BSE.

However, Nomura Asset Mgmt Singapore Limited Astro Trust Series Triceratop bought 13,225,812 shares at Rs 104.50 per share on the BSE.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects closed at Rs 112.05, up Rs 10.55, or 10.39 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 120.40 and 52-week low Rs 92.00 on 22 September, 2016 and 27 February, 2017, respectively.