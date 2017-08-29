No bubble like situation in midcap stocks; 5 stocks which could turn multibaggers

There may be few stocks in the mid cap and small cap space that are trading at expensive valuations, but it would be inappropriate to say that entire midcap and small cap space is in a bubble, Hemang Jani, Head – Advisory at Sharekhan Ltd, said in an exclusive interview with Kshitij Anand of Moneycontrol.

Q) Where do you see markets headed in the rest of 2017? We are unlikely to see a repeat performance of H1 but do you think we will be able to hold 10K on Nifty and 32K on Sensex by December?

A) We don’t have any specific short term target for either Sensex or for the Nifty50. We remain positive on equities as an asset class for long-term investment, as we expect earnings growth to accelerate over the next 2-3 years.

Rise in earnings growth will be led by new reforms and a supportive macro environment. Any corrections if any, present opportunities to accumulate quality stock for long term wealth creation.

Q) The small and midcap stocks which saw a knee jerk reaction earlier in the month of August have bounced back sharply. Do you see a bubble in the small and midcap space?

A) There may be few stocks in the mid cap and small cap space that are trading at expensive valuations, but it would be inappropriate to say that entire midcap and small cap space is in bubble.

We feel there are many stock specific opportunities which are available at reasonable valuation in the midcap and small cap space

Q) Any top five stocks which you think have to the potential to become multibaggers in the next 2-3 years and why?

A) Arvind Limited, Vatech Wabag , Federal bank, RBL Bank and Relaxo footwear are few stock which we recommend our investors for good returns.

Q) What are your views on the IT sector?

A) In the past one and a half year, Infosys has seen more than 10 top-level exits from the company, but the latest exit of Dr. Sikka is most surprising and concerning from the shareholders’ perspective.

When things were gradually looking up for Infosys, Dr. Sikka’s exit pushes it back to wall. Given the uncertainties, we maintain our Hold rating on the stock, keeping the price target (PT) under review.

The material outperformance of IT stocks is limited in the near term as the wait in improving tech spends by BFSI clients has elongated, though current valuations look reasonable for investment with a horizon of 12-15 months.

We remain selective in our preference for stocks. In order of preference, we are positive on HCL Tech; while in the mid-cap space, we remain positive on Persistent Systems.

Q) There is a lot of news brewing around the pharma sector? What is your call on the sector and what should investors do if they are holding a substantial amount of their portfolio in funds or stocks?

A) Most stocks under our coverage (except Aurobindo and Glenmark, trading at 11x-12x FY2019 EPS) are trading in the range of 16x-19x FY2019 EPS, which is not cheap.

Moreover, we believe that there is still scope for further downgrade in earnings estimates due to incessant regulatory issues, increased pricing pressure, appreciating rupee and price collusion charges by the US Department of Justice.

We continue to remain cautious on the pharma sector and, hence, have no preferred pick

Q) What is your mantra which you give to your clients to achieve their dream of becoming a crorepati?

A) Systematic investment in basket of quality stocks will go a long way in creating wealth. Investor should not get perturbed by index volatility. Investor need to have loads of patience and need to give decent time to their investment in order to create wealth

Q) Where are FIIs going? FPI net outflow from equities at Rs 7,344 crore so far in August. What is causing this change in the sentiment?

A) Although FIIs have turned net sellers in August but if we were to see YTD data they are still net buyers, till July 2017. They have pumped in Rs 23609 crores in cash market.

It is difficult to predict trends of FIIs, but considering long term attractiveness of India market, will continue to keep FIIs interested in India markets.

Q) Were you satisfied with the June quarter results? If not, do you fear the recovery will take more time than market anticipates, not a good sign for Mr. Market?

A) We had challenging quarter due to after effective of demonization and destocking due to GST implementation. We remain positive on equities as an asset class for long-term investment, as we expect earnings growth to accelerate over the next 2-3 years, led by new reforms and a supportive macro environment.

Q) What is your view on the banking sector especially PSUs as RBI chief calls for the recapitalisation of banks? Do you think it is the dark horse which nobody is looking at?

A) So far, there has been little cheer from most banks and we expect both PSBs and PBs (especially corporate facing banks) to remain under pressure for H1FY2018 as credit cost, elevated provisioning requirements and balance sheet clean-up efforts (voluntary or otherwise) will be impacting margins.

Loan book growth for PSU banks is expected to pick up slowly and maintain a below-industry average momentum in the medium term; and progress of the NCLT/IBC cases, and of the pipeline after it, will be important for revival of credit growth.

PBs with retail tilt are better placed as they have better capital for growth and opportunities to tap into an improving economic scenario.

Q) Which sectors are likely to lead next leg of the rally in the next 12 months – is it digital India, e-banking etc.

A) We like couple of themes

RURAL/AGRI PLAY: Aided by an increased rural spending, plan and near normal monsoons, and rural economy can receive a significant boost, which will be a positive for the overall economy and as well as demand.

Our preferred picks are PI Industries, M&M, UPL and Insecticides India

GST Beneficiaries: The NDA Government’s flagship big tax reform, Goods and Service Tax is aimed at overhauling the entire indirect tax regime and will be win-win for all stakeholders.

Businesses will benefit with improved cost efficiencies and productivity by getting access to national market, cost optimization through uniform tax regime and better distribution system.

Some Stocks we prefer are Sundram Fastners, Motherson Sumi System, Relaxo Footwear, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp.

Best Companies to play Housing Thrust & Economic Revival: India’s economy is set for a $1.3 trillion bonanza from the 60 million new homes that are estimated to be added between 2018 and 2024.

This will be a result of growing affordability, changing demographics and also aided by the push to affordable housing sector by the NDA government.

We also believe corporate earnings estimates are stabilizing and chances of a revival in FY2018 are bright supported by a strong revival in financials.

The Q4 results reaffirm our expectations to quite an extent. Our preferred picks are RBL Bank, Capital First, HDFC Bank and LIC Housing Finance.