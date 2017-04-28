Nirlon, Reliance Capital up 3-11% on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Nirlon and Reliance Capital gained 11 percent and 3 percent intraday Friday on the back of strong numbers declared by the companies for the quarter ended March 2017.

Nirlon has turned profitable in Q4 (Jan-March) as it has reported net profit at Rs 10.6 crore versus loss of Rs 11.4 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's tax expenses was at Rs 12.8 crore, while income was up 0.5 percent at Rs 73.9 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend at 7.5 percent per equity share for the financial year 2016-17 subject to the shareholders' approval at ensuing 58th annual general meeting.

Reliance Capital's Q4 net profit rose 99.5 percent at Rs 417 crore versus Rs 209 crore, reported in December 2016.

Total income of the company was up 27.6 percent at Rs 5,033 crore versus Rs 3,945 crore.

The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of Rs 10.50 per share (105 percent) for 2016-17.

At 10:28 hrs Nirlon was quoting at Rs 215.70, up 6.84 percent and Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 676.35, up 0.98 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 690.85.

Posted by Rakesh Patil