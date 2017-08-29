Nifty50 reshuffle: BoB, ACC, Tata Power, Tata Motors DVR fall while HPCL, UPL gain

Moneycontrol News

ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power and Tata Motors DVR fell up to 2 percent intraday Tuesday after the National Stock Exchange decided to exclude these stocks from Nifty50 bucket.

In place of which, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and UPL will be added in the index.

Bajaj Finance also lost more than 1.5 percent intraday due to weak market conditions but before that the stock gained 0.7 percent in opening trade to hit life high of Rs 1,839.70 after addition in the index. The stock crossed more than Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap in previous session.

UPL and HPCL rallied more than 2 percent intraday.

The changes in Nifty 50 were announced on Monday by India Index Services and Products Ltd (IISL), an arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as part of its periodic review. These changes will be effective from September 29.

Besides Nifty50, IISL has also decided replacement of stock on various other indices including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty 200, Nift Smallcap 50 as well as sectoral indices like Nifty IT, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Banks.

Five companies -- Bajaj Finance, Divi's Laboratories, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, United Breweries and UPL -- would be excluded from Nifty Next 50 index which composes of 50 companies from Nifty 100 after excluding the Nifty 50 companies.

These firms would be replaced by ACC, Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, MRF and Tata Power. Moreover, as many 25 firms including Amtek Auto, Reliance Capital and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure would be shifted out from Nifty 500.

Avenue Supermarts, BSE Limited and Jindal Stainless are among the 25 companies which would be taking their place in this index. Meanwhile, Divi's Laboratories and United Breweries would be replaced by Avenue Supermarts and MRF Ltd on the Nifty 100.

Nifty PSU Bank would see the entry of Indian Bank, while RBL Bank would be included under Nifty Private Bank index.