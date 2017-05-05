App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open on flat to negative note led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty is likely to open flat to negative on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9315-9325 for targets of 9368-9390, stop loss: 9298, according to a report by ICICIdirect.

Nifty to open on flat to negative note led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Post a flat start, smart recovery was seen in Nifty. Broad based buying helped the index to close with a gain of 48 points. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 17 points. India VIX fell 1.7 percent and ended at 11.3.

FIIs sold Rs 601 crore while DIIs bought Rs 926 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 439 crore in index futures and bought Rs 1328 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 477 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 57 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 49 lakh shares. The 9400 and 9600 Call strikes saw additions of 2.2 and 1.9 lakh shares, respectively, while 9200 and 9300 Put strikes saw additions of 5.5 and 11.1 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Sharp upside was seen in Bank Nifty index where apart from Kotak Bank, all bank stocks performed well which pushed the index to close at a new all time high levels. As the index has closed well above 22500 levels, we feel the current leg of fresh long accumulations is likely to extend towards 23000 levels.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to negative on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9315-9325 for targets of 9368-9390, stop loss: 9298.

Nifty Bank Future: Sharp upside was seen in Bank Nifty index where apart from Kotak Bank, all bank stocks performed well which pushed the index to close at a new all time high levels. As the index has closed well above 22500 levels, we feel the current leg of fresh long accumulations is likely to extend towards 23000 levels. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22550-22600, targets: 22700-22800, stop loss: 22480.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Nifty #Brokerage Recos - F&O #ICICIdirect #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.