Nifty to open on flat to negative note led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Post a flat start, smart recovery was seen in Nifty. Broad based buying helped the index to close with a gain of 48 points. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 17 points. India VIX fell 1.7 percent and ended at 11.3.

FIIs sold Rs 601 crore while DIIs bought Rs 926 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 439 crore in index futures and bought Rs 1328 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 477 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 57 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 49 lakh shares. The 9400 and 9600 Call strikes saw additions of 2.2 and 1.9 lakh shares, respectively, while 9200 and 9300 Put strikes saw additions of 5.5 and 11.1 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Sharp upside was seen in Bank Nifty index where apart from Kotak Bank, all bank stocks performed well which pushed the index to close at a new all time high levels. As the index has closed well above 22500 levels, we feel the current leg of fresh long accumulations is likely to extend towards 23000 levels.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to negative on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9315-9325 for targets of 9368-9390, stop loss: 9298.

Nifty Bank Future: Sharp upside was seen in Bank Nifty index where apart from Kotak Bank, all bank stocks performed well which pushed the index to close at a new all time high levels. As the index has closed well above 22500 levels, we feel the current leg of fresh long accumulations is likely to extend towards 23000 levels. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22550-22600, targets: 22700-22800, stop loss: 22480.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.