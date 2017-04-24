Nifty to open on flat note led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Benchmark indices saw a weak close for the week. HDFC Bank along with Reliance Industries saw some buying. However, in the absence of support of other heavyweights, the index ended 17 points lower. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 8 points. India VIX fell 1.2 percent and ended at 11.4.

FIIs sold Rs 978 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1133 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold RS 1238 crore in index futures and bought Rs 513 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 91 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9000 strike with 52 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9200 strike with 61 lakh shares. The 9100 and 9200 Call strikes saw additions of 1.9 and 9.7 lakh shares, respectively, while 9200 and 9100 Put strikes saw closure of 4.2 and 8.8 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9090-9100 for targets of 9150-9170, stop loss: 9070.

Nifty Bank Future: Despite sharp correction in the Nifty Bank, the index again managed to end well above the sizeable Put base of 21500 post the HDFC Bank quarterly numbers. Looking at the IV pattern and DII cash figure we feel the index is likely to hold Friday’s low and may bounce towards 21800 in coming days. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 21400-21450, targets: 21550-21650, stop loss: 21320.

