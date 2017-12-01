App
Dec 01, 2017 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open lower by 3 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 3 points against yesterday close of 10278 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10275, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

FII and PRO in combined have rolled over a short position of 248669 contracts in Index Options for the December Expiry. Yesterday Nifty broke its important support of 10340 and closed below its previous week low of 10261.

If Nifty trades below 10200 then further downside up to 10094 is expect in the market. Yesterday, Nifty opened at 10333, made low of 10211 and closed at 10227.

Infrastructure, construction and engineering sector was the top performing sector from its day low yesterday followed by realty. Soril infra has given a run of 7.45 percent from its day low and Techno Electric was up 5.63 percent. From realty sector, Sobha gained by 8.92 percent from its day low.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 3 points against yesterday close of 10278 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10275.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

