Nifty to open gap up by 7 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Moody’s upgrades the outlook of real estate, IT services, oil companies and auto & auto suppliers to stable.

Rating agency Moody’s sees an improvement in the credit profiles of Indian companies next year, driven by better sales as it expects goods and services tax (GST)-related disruptions to wane, leading to an allover recovery in economic activities.

Yesterday realty was top performing sector, it rose by 1.65 percent, where Arvind Smartspace rose by 9.80 percent, Nila Infra zoomed by 6.62 percent, Brigade was up by 4.96 percent and Ganesh Housing gained by 3.43 percent.

IT sector also rallied after stable outlook given by Moody’s. The sector rose by 0.84 percent, where Control Print rose by 9.55 percent, Aptech zoomed by 6.73 percent and Mastek was up by 3.98 percent.

Among the minor sector Carbon and Consumer Goods were top performing sectors gaining 3.83 percent and 2.9 percent respectively. Tgoa Carbon gained 5 percent, Himadari Chemical zoomed by 6.63 percent and Rain Industries rose by 5 percent.

Yesterday, Nifty opened at 10351 and closed at 10342 after making a low of 10310. Smallcap Index opened at 8529 and closed at 8538 after making a low of 8467.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 7 points against yesterday's close of 10360 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10367.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions