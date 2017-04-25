App
Apr 25, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 30 points at 9249: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 30 points at 9249 against yesterdays close of 9217 as per SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 9260, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to stay bullish with 9300 target, tracking strong global market

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, benchmark index Nifty opened at 9135 and made a low of 9131. The Index closed at 9218 after making a high of 9225.

Bank Nifty opened at 21592 and made a low of 21579, the Index closed after making a high of 21885.

Small Cap Index made new record a high of 7434, the Index closed at 7431.

Nifty to open gap up by 30 points at 9249 against yesterdays close of 9217 as per SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 9260.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

