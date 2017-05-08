Nifty to open gap up by 24 points at 9340: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Indian market might continue upward trend after Friday's correction

Indian Market Outlook: On May 5, the benchmark Index Nifty opened at 9375, made an all time high of 9377 and closed at 9285 after taking support of its weekly low of 9270. Profit booking has been observed at higher levels since the US Jobs report and French elections result were due.

With both the events over, Nifty might continue to hover at higher levels. Bank Nifty last day made an all time high of 22854 and thereafter made a low of 22514. The Index finally closed at 22605.

The Small Cap Index has witnessed profit booking from higher levels. Last day, the Index made a high of 7580 and closed at 7458 after making a low of 7407.

Nifty to open gap up by 24 points at 9340 against Friday's close of 9315.75 as per SGX.

