May 02, 2017 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 23 points at 9354: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 23 points at 9354 against Friday's close of 9330.95 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to remain in range with positive bias

Indian Market Outlook: Last week Nifty made a new record high of 9367, Index made a low of 9130 and closed at 9304. Most of the future listed stocks like Axis Bank, Biocon, Ceat, Fedreral Bank, Hexaware Technologies, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and Kotak Mahindra Bank declared their results, better than expected which helped the market to rally.

Last week Bank Nifty also made a record high of 22383 and closed at the highest level at 22358. The Index opened at 21592 and made a low of 21579. PSU banks rallied the most. Bank of India, Indian Bank, Dena Bank and Corporation bank were top performers.

Last week, small cap Index made a new record high of 7531 and closed at 7443 after making low of 7327.

Nifty to open gap up by 23 points at 9354 against Friday's close of 9330.95 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

