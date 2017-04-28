Nifty to open gap up by 22 points at 9365: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to remain choppy in absence of any major triggers

Indian Market Outlook: On last day of expiry April 27, benchmark Index Nifty opened at 9359 and traded in a narrow rage of 44 point throughout the day. The Index made a high of 9367 and closed at 9342 after making a low of 9323.

Bank Nifty made an all time high of 22381 and closed at 22326. Small Cap Index opened at 7426 made a high of 7436, from there it made a low of 7386 and closed at 7403.

Some of the F&O stocks which will declare their results today are Ceat Limited, Federal Bank Limited, UPL Limited , Ambuja Cements Limited and IDFC Bank.

Nifty to open gap up by 22 points at 9365 against yesterdays close of 9343.50 as per SGX.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.