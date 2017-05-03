App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 19 points at 9360: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 19 points at 9360 against yesterdays close of 9341 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap up by 19 points at 9360: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market is expected to remain in a range with bullish sentiments

Indian Market Outlook: On May 2, Indian Benchmark Index Nifty opened gap up by 36 points from previous day close of 9304, made a high of 9353 and closed at 9314. HDFC was up by 3.1 percent, Indiabulls Housing by 5.47 percent, Maruti by 2.77 percent, ONGC by 3.14 percent and BPCL by 2.86 percent were the major movers of the Index. ACC was down by 2 percent, Bharti Airtel by 2.22 percent, Lupin by 2.58 percent were among the losers.

Yesterday, Bank Nifty opened gap up by 55 points from its previous day close of 22358. The Index made an all time high of 22492 and closed at 22341. Federal Bank was up by 4.55 percent, Canara Bank by 2.82 percent and Kotak Bank by 1.77 percent were among the movers of the Banking Index. Bank of India was down by 3.75 percent, ICICI Bank by 1.04 percent and Axis Bank by 0.8 percent were among the losers.

The Small Cap Index last day opened at 7471, 28 points gap up from its previous day close of 7443. The Index made a high of 7501 and closed at 7453 after making a low of 7411.

Nifty to open gap up by 19 points at 9360 against yesterdays close of 9341 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

