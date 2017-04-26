Nifty to open gap up by 18 points at 9314: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Bull run to continue with 9375 target, ahead of Trump Tax Policy today

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, benchmark index Nifty opened at 9273, made a low of 9250 and closed at 9307 after making an all time high of 9309.

Bank Nifty also made an all time high of 22093 and closed at 22055.

Small Cap Index made a new record high of 7511, the Index closed at 7490.

Nifty to open gap up by 18 points at 9314 against yesterdays close of 9295.30 as per SGX Nifty.

