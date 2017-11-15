App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 15, 2017 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down by 41 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 41 points against yesterday's close of 10231 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10190, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

FII & Pros have created sell position for 3rd consecutive day and yesterday sold 62409 contracts. In current expiry both the major players FII & Pro have created a sell position of 299447 contracts. Yesterday FII & Pro

have created a sell position 62409 contracts which is above its average (43000 contracts) thus giving an indication of further fall in the market.

Since the short term trend of market is expected to remain sell, we

suggest to book profit and avoid taking long position in the market.

Yesterday markets witnessed a selling of 72 points from its high. The Index closed at 10187 after making high of 10248, the Index made low of 10176. Small cap Index declined by 0.64 percent and closed at 8447 after making high of 8545, the Index made low of 8430.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 41 points against yesterday's close of 10231 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10190.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.