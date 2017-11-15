Nifty to open gap down by 41 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

FII & Pros have created sell position for 3rd consecutive day and yesterday sold 62409 contracts. In current expiry both the major players FII & Pro have created a sell position of 299447 contracts. Yesterday FII & Pro

have created a sell position 62409 contracts which is above its average (43000 contracts) thus giving an indication of further fall in the market.

Since the short term trend of market is expected to remain sell, we

suggest to book profit and avoid taking long position in the market.

Yesterday markets witnessed a selling of 72 points from its high. The Index closed at 10187 after making high of 10248, the Index made low of 10176. Small cap Index declined by 0.64 percent and closed at 8447 after making high of 8545, the Index made low of 8430.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 41 points against yesterday's close of 10231 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10190.

