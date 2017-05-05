Nifty to open gap down by 33 points at 9348: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Markets continues to trade positive

On May 4, the Benchmark Index Nifty opened at 9361, 49 points gap up from its previous day close of 9312. The Index made a high of 9366 and closed at 9360. Axis Bank was up by 3.59 percent, Adani Ports by 3.66 percent, Grasim by 3.88 percent, ICICI Bank by 9.18 percent, SBI by 3.19 percent were among the major movers in the

Index. HCL Tech was down by 2.05 percent, Tata Motors by 2.26 percent, Hindalco by 2.33 percent were among the losers in the Index.

Yesterday, Bank Nifty made a new all time high of 22744 and closed at 22720. With the announcements of results and Bonus declaration in the ratio of 1:10, ICICI Bank made a new 52 week high of 299.75. ICICI Bank

has a weightage of around 17 percent in the Banking Index. Most of the banks were trading in green yesterday, except Kotak Mahindra Bank which was down by 1.25 percent and IndusInd Bank by 1.27 percent.

The Small Cap Index also made a new all time high of 7587 and closed at 7570.

Nifty to open gap down by 33 points at 9348 against yesterdays close of 9381 as per SGX Nifty.

