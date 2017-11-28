App
Stocks
Nov 28, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down by 25 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 25 points against yesterday's close of 10423 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10398, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Power Sector was up by 1.88 percent on Monday. Among the Small Cap power stocks, Swelect Energy Systems was up by 10.89 percent, Skipper by 5.34 percent and CMI Cables by 3.98 percent. Realty sector was the second in the ranking. The sector continues to remain bullish since last last two weeks.

Marathon Nextgen Realty was up by 14.42 percent and Nila Infra was up by 8.94 percent. Among the Minor Sectors, paper showed strength last day. West Coast Paper was up by more than 11 percent and Star Paper by 6.72 percent.

Nifty opened at 10361 yesterday and made a low of 10340 and closed 10400 after making a high of 10407.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 25 points against yesterday's close of 10423 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10398.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

