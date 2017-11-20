App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 20, 2017 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down by 10 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 10 points against Friday's close of 10298 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10288, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Union Cabinet increased the carpet area of houses under the government’s affordable housing scheme Last week which will boost up the sale of properties and developers with large inventories could look forward to renewed demand. In realty sector on Friday, Kolte Patil was up by 12.75 percent, and Purvankara by 11.7 percent. In housing finance sector, GIC Housing was up by 3.88 percent and LIC Housing was up by 3.81 percent.

Last Week, Nifty opened at 10322, made a high of 10344 and closed at 10284 after making a low of 10094. The Cash Market Benchmark Index, Small Cap also gave a correction of 1.51%. The Index closed at 8430 after making a low of 8247.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 10 points against Friday's close of 10298 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10288.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.