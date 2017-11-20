Nifty to open gap down by 10 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Union Cabinet increased the carpet area of houses under the government’s affordable housing scheme Last week which will boost up the sale of properties and developers with large inventories could look forward to renewed demand. In realty sector on Friday, Kolte Patil was up by 12.75 percent, and Purvankara by 11.7 percent. In housing finance sector, GIC Housing was up by 3.88 percent and LIC Housing was up by 3.81 percent.

Last Week, Nifty opened at 10322, made a high of 10344 and closed at 10284 after making a low of 10094. The Cash Market Benchmark Index, Small Cap also gave a correction of 1.51%. The Index closed at 8430 after making a low of 8247.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 10 points against Friday's close of 10298 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10288.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.