Nifty to open gap down at 9348, fall of 4 points: Dynamic Levels

Apr 27, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to correct on tension between US & North Korea, Nifty hurdle at 9400

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, Nifty opened at 9336, made a life time high of 9367 and closed at 9352 after making a low of 9301. Today, nine F&O listed companies will announce its Q4 result - Biocon, Shriram Transport Finance, TVS Motor, Ujjivan Financial, Tata Elxsi, Reliance Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Bank Nifty also made an all time high of 22276 and closed at 22243, yesterday.

Small Cap Index witnessed some sort of profit booking last day. It opened at 7516 made an all time high of 7531, from there it made a low of 7327 and closed at 7388.

Nifty to open gap down by 4 points at 9348 against yesterdays close of 9344.25 as per SGX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

