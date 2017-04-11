Nifty to open flat to positive on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Selling in IT stocks in the last 30 minutes ensured the Nifty ended below 9200 for a second consecutive session. Banking, media and metal ended in the green. India VIX continued to remain subdued at 11.6 percent while Nifty premium increased to 28 points.

FIIs sold Rs 716 crore while DIIs bought Rs 202 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 511 crore in index futures and bought Rs 537 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 788 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9000 strike with 54 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 49 lakh shares. The 9200 and 9400 Call strikes saw additions of 4.2 and 3.1 lakh shares respectively while 9100 & 9200 Put strike saw additions of 1.3 lakh shares each.

Nifty Bank

Looking at the highest Call and Put positions at the 21500 strike, the index is likely to spend more time consolidating ahead of weekly expiry on Thursday. With 11 of 12 index components ending in the green, a dash towards key resistance level of 21800 is not ruled out.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9230-9240 for targets of 9180-9170, stop loss: 9260.

Nifty Bank Future: Looking at the highest Call and Put positions at the 21500 strike, the index is likely to spend more time consolidating ahead of weekly expiry on Thursday. With 11 of 12 index components ending in the green, a dash towards key resistance level of 21800 is not ruled out. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 21450-21500, targets: 21600-21750, stop loss: 21350.

