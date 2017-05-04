App
May 04, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open flat on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9365-9375 for targets of 9315-9300, stop loss: 9395, says a report by ICICIdirect.

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty traded in a narrow and tight band of 30 points throughout the day ahead of the FOMC meet. Towards the end, the index ended flat. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 28 points. India VIX rose 0.8 percent and ended at 11.5.

FIIs sold Rs 518 crore while DIIs bought Rs 112 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 63 crore in index futures and Rs 1118 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 437 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9000 strike with 48 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 50 lakh shares. The 9400 and 9500 Call strikes saw additions of 4.9 and 2.3 lakh shares, respectively, while 9200 and 9300 Put strikes saw additions of 2.9 and 6.4 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Muted kind of performance was seen in the BankNifty index and towards the end, the index ended flat. However, in the past two days, the index has been holding firmly above 22200 levels and looking at the options data, we feel a close above 22500 levels would open gates for higher target.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9365-9375 for targets of 9315-9300, stop loss: 9395.

Nifty Bank Future: Muted kind of performance was seen in the BankNifty index and towards the end, the index ended flat. However, in the past two days, the index has been holding firmly above 22200 levels and looking at the options data, we feel a close above 22500 levels would open gates for higher target. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22200-22250, targets: 22350-22500, stop loss: 22120.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

