Nifty to open flat on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty continued to head north on the back of broad based participation. The index gained another 90 points and ended well above 9300. Nifty futures turned into a discount of 13 points. India VIX fell 4.4 percent and ended at 11.1.

FIIs bought Rs 179 crore while DIIs bought Rs 998 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 805 crore in index futures and bought Rs 441 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 1806 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9100 strike with 52 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9300 strike with 39 lakh shares. The 9100 and 9200 Call strikes saw reductions of 6.7 and 17.2 lakh shares respectively, while 9200 and 9300 Put strikes saw additions of 4.1 and 16.0 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

The index ended at all-time high levels very much near the sizeable Call base of 22000. As the index continued to trade in a discount for the third day in a row, we feel spreads are likely to get narrow. However, the overall support for the index has shifted towards 21700.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9260-9270 for targets of 9320-9340, stop loss: 9240.

Nifty Bank Future: The index ended at all-time high levels very much near the sizeable Call base of 22000. As the index continued to trade in a discount for the third day in a row, we feel spreads are likely to get narrow. However, the overall support for the index has shifted towards 21700. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 21750-21800, targets: 21900-22000, stop loss: 21680.

